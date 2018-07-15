App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2018 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP announces Alok Agrawal as CM candidate in MP

Arvind Kejriwal dared chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take part in a public debate over the infrastructure including education and health facilities in MP and that in the AAP-ruled Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Alok Agrawal will be the chief ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Madhya Pradesh, party convener Arvind Kejriwal today announced here.

"Agrawal is going to be the party's chief ministerial candidate," Kejriwal said at a party meeting here.

"We can teach the Madhya Pradesh chief minister how to improve the functioning of government schools. I am ready to send Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia to MP for some time," he said, taking swipes at the BJP government.

The condition of government schools in Madhya Pradesh was worrisome, the Delhi chief minister claimed.

Kejriwal also dared chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take part in a public debate over the infrastructure including education and health facilities in MP and that in the AAP-ruled Delhi.

People in Madhya Pradesh were paying three times as much for the electricity compared to Delhi, he claimed.

Agrawal, the state convener of AAP, released the party's election manifesto, printed on a Rs 100 stamp paper.

It contains 30 promises including Rs 1,500 to 3,000 monthly assistance for unemployed youths and a full farm loan waiver.

51-year-old Agrawal is an IIT Kanpur alumnus. He was earlier associated with the Narmada Bachao Andolan.

The AAP does not have a single MLA in Madhya Pradesh where elections are due by year-end.
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 08:40 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #Current Affairs #elections #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.