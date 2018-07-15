AAP announces Alok Agrawal as CM candidate in MP

Alok Agrawal will be the chief ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Madhya Pradesh, party convener Arvind Kejriwal today announced here.

"Agrawal is going to be the party's chief ministerial candidate," Kejriwal said at a party meeting here.

"We can teach the Madhya Pradesh chief minister how to improve the functioning of government schools. I am ready to send Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia to MP for some time," he said, taking swipes at the BJP government.

The condition of government schools in Madhya Pradesh was worrisome, the Delhi chief minister claimed.

Kejriwal also dared chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take part in a public debate over the infrastructure including education and health facilities in MP and that in the AAP-ruled Delhi.

People in Madhya Pradesh were paying three times as much for the electricity compared to Delhi, he claimed.

Agrawal, the state convener of AAP, released the party's election manifesto, printed on a Rs 100 stamp paper.

It contains 30 promises including Rs 1,500 to 3,000 monthly assistance for unemployed youths and a full farm loan waiver.

51-year-old Agrawal is an IIT Kanpur alumnus. He was earlier associated with the Narmada Bachao Andolan.

The AAP does not have a single MLA in Madhya Pradesh where elections are due by year-end.