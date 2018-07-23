App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP analysing seats to contest in 2019 LS polls: Sisodia

"The team is working on analysing each and every seat to see which seat we should contest. We are focusing on Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and maybe a few more seats around Delhi. We will be focusing on pockets," Sisodia today told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia today said that the party was analysing every Lok Sabha seat to decide on the ones the party intends to contest in the 2019 polls.

"The team is working on analysing each and every seat to see which seat we should contest. We are focusing on Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and maybe a few more seats around Delhi. We will be focusing on pockets," Sisodia today told reporters here.

He is in Goa to participate in a lecture series.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi also said that meetings were being held to decide whether AAP should contest the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

"The situation in Goa is not stable right now. We dont know when Goa is going to have its next Assembly election. It would be premature to say anything right now," Sisodia said.

He said that the 2014 Lok Sabha polls was an "experiment" for the party with workers wanting to contest just to establish themselves as leaders.

"It was a successful experiment. We did not expect everyone to win. But most established themselves as leaders in their own areas," he claimed.

Calling the party a "small" one with a "limited bandwidth", Sisodia said the AAP was contesting in different states depending on its leadership and strength of volunteers.

"We are a very small party and have hopes from all across the country. We have people who look up to us. Our bandwidth is very limited. Establishing leaders is also helping us to grow in those areas," Sisodia said.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 08:59 pm

