Aamir Khan denies getting an invite to Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony

Actor Aamir Khan on Thursday denied having received an invitation to the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan.

In a report by News18, Aamir Khan informed he did not receive an invite of any kind and that he had no intention of attending the ceremony, which will be held on 11 August.

The spokesperson for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fawad Chaudhry said, on Wednesday, that known Indian personalities like Aamir Khan and former cricketers - Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Sunil Gavaskar – were invited to the ceremony.

Punjab cabinet minister Sidhu confirmed that he had received an invite and termed it as an honour, confirming that he would attend. Kapil Dev, on the other hand, also said that he had not received any invite, but added that he would not go if he did receive one.

Imran Khan will take the oath, as Pakistan’s next Prime Minister, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President’s house. In a report out today, Khan decided to not invite any world leader to the ceremony, which will be administered by President Mamnoon Hussain.