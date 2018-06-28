App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aam Aadmi Party to Union Power Minister: Coal shortage may soon lead to blackouts in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to direct the railways to provide more transportation rakes to transport coal to Delhi-NCR power plants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Union Power Minister RK Singh saying that a shortage in transport rakes by the railways which is causing a shortage in coal supply may lead to power blackouts in Delhi soon.

A tweet by Aam Aadmi Party shared the letter sent by Jain to Singh.

As per the letter, "Since June 19, the coal stock is declining continuously and has reached approx. 90,000 MT, which is only one and a half days' requirement. The reason causing this according to him is unavailability of transportation rakes.

"Normally, a stock for at least 15 days is required to be maintained by these power plants. The situation, therefore, is extremely critical."

The letter further stated that the thermal generation stations Dadri I & II, Jhajjar and Badarpur had been facing an "acute coal shortage", according to Jain.

Before this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written a letter to the Prime Minister, to direct the railways to provide more transportation rakes to transport coal to Delhi-NCR power plants.

In the letter, Jain said, weather conditions were not "favourable" and as a result, the peak load was crossing 6,900-MW mark "every now and then".

"It is, therefore, requested to kindly intervene personally and take up the matter with the Railways for providing rakes/wagons on priority for transportation of coal to these power plants in order to avoid load shedding or any major incident leading to blackouts in Delhi," he said.

Jain had also written a letter to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting him to provide more transport provisions for supplying coal to power plants.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 01:05 pm

