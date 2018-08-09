Aam Aadmi Party demands judicial inquiry in Sukma encounter

Two days after 15 Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today alleged that it was a fake encounter, a claim which the police denied.

Fifteen rebels were killed in a gun battle after security forces raided a naxal camp near Nulkatong village on August 6. Chhattisgarh AAP secretary Uttam Jaiswal claimed that the deceased were "innocent villagers" who were working in the fields. "It was a fake encounter," he said at a press conference here. AAP's Adivasi Morcha (tribal wing) head Soni Sori met relatives of the slain persons yesterday, he said.

Jaiswal also claimed that as per the villagers, six of those killed were between 13 to 15 years old. The AAP has formed a four-member fact-finding committee which will visit the village tomorrow, he said, demanding that the government institute a judicial inquiry.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena dubbed the AAP leader's allegations as "false and fabricated". The slain persons had played a key role in Maoist attacks in Sukma district in the past, Meena said.

"Members of three militias of Maoists had gathered there. They had summoned some Sangham (lower-level Naxal cadre) members from village Nulkatong to get food and to deliver some letters to other naxals. None of the Sangham members were killed in the encounter. They were not armed, so the security forces did not fire on them," he said.

Meena also said that there were no fields within 2 km radius of the encounter spot, so there was no question of villagers engaged in farm work being killed. Village Gompad, from where most of the killed ultras hailed, is about 10 km away from the encounter site, he said.

"We have asked media persons and others to go to the encounter spot to see the reality," he added. Madkam Deva, who was arrested after the encounter, was a notorious naxal and was wanted for many years, Meena said.

As to the age of the slain persons, Meena said thirteen of them were above 19 years old. Two others were smaller in height, and medical report was awaited to ascertain their age, he said. .