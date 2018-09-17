App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAI to prepare project report for Sri Lanka's Palaly airport

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for development of Palaly airport in Sri Lanka.

"This would be the first project for the AAI in the island nation and we are trying to get engaged with our neighbours", an AAI official said.

In a release issued on Monday, the AAI said it has signed an agreement with External Affairs Ministry for "preparation of a Detailed Project Report for development of Palaly airport in Sri Lanka".

Palaly airport is in northern Sri Lanka.

The official said all the technical and design aspects would be covered in the DPR, which is expected to be completed in three months time.

"The AAI has developed more than 60 airports in metro and non-metro cities in India and now the AAI wants to leverage its expertise to other countries on a bigger scale," the release said.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 10:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

