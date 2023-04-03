 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAI has received Rs 3,245 crore till Feb from private partners of 6 leased out airports

Apr 03, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

These airports were awarded for operations, management and development under Public Private Partnership (PPP) for a lease period of 50 years.

Airports at Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru were leased out in 2020 while the remaining three were leased out in 2021.

State-owned AAI has received a total amount of Rs 3,245 crore till February this year from the private partners of Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru airports, according to the government.

These airports were awarded for operations, management and development under Public Private Partnership (PPP) for a lease period of 50 years. The airports were won by the Adani group through a competitive bidding process.

"Private partners of Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru airports have paid approximately Rs 896 crore to AAI as Per Passenger Fee (PPF) till February 2023. AAI has also received an amount of approximately Rs 2,349 crore from the private partners of these six airports in the form of upfront fee towards the capital expenditure incurred by AAI at these airports," Union minister V K Singh told Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Airports at Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru were leased out in 2020 while the remaining three were leased out in 2021.