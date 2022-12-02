 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aaftab Poonawala's polygraph, narco answers same: sources

Dec 02, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST

During the narco analysis, Poonawala told investigators that he also used a cleaver to cut Walkar's body into pieces and that he threw the saw somewhere in the bushes near his office in Gurgaon, the police sources said.

CCTV visuals of Aftab carrying bag at a street outside his house surface from October 18 (Image: @ANI/twitter)

The answers that Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar's murder, gave in his polygraph and narco-analysis tests, and during the police interrogation are the same, sources said on Friday.

Poonawala said he had thrown her head in the forest areas of Mehrauli and disposed of her mobile phone in the sea in Mumbai.

The confessions of Poonawala during his 14 days of police custody are similar to those in response to the questions asked during his polygraph and narco analysis test, according to sources.

"He fully cooperated during both the tests. He gave the same responses to the questions that were asked by the police during interrogation. There was no change in statement during his polygraph and narco-analysis test," said a source.

He admitted to have killed his girlfriend and also confessed to have disposed of her body parts in different locations across the forest areas of Delhi, the source added.