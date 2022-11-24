 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aaftab Poonawala undergoes marathon polygraph test, police seize 5 knives from his flat

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Police said the saw allegedly used by Poonawala to cut his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar's body is yet to be recovered.

Delhi Police has seized five knives from the flat of Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who underwent a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours on Thursday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in New Delhi, officials said.

However, police said the saw allegedly used by Poonawala to cut his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar's body is yet to be recovered.

The incident also took a political turn with Union Home Minister Amit Shah assuring "strict punishment" to the accused in minimal possible time while the CPI-M alleged that the murder and dismemberment of Walker by her Muslim boyfriend was being used for "communal propaganda".

According to the sources in the police department, the recovered knives were sent to FSL for examination to ascertain if these were used in commission of the crime.

"If these knives were used during commission of the crime, will be ascertained only after forensic examination which takes time," said a source.

The second session of the polygraph test of Poonawala which started around 12 pm at the FSL Rohini went on for nearly eight hours.