Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on November 27 night met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and is understood to have invited her for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence here. The Congress tweeted a photo of the two leaders from its official Twitter handle.