Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for Uddhav's swearing-in

Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence here. The Congress tweeted a photo of the two leaders from its official Twitter handle.He is understood to have invited Gandhi for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in that will take place at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Thursday.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 10:15 pm