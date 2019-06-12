Aadhaar Card Verification: How to verify Aadhaar Card online?

An Aadhaar number is a unique identification number issued to you by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is important to verify the existence of your Aadhaar card. The process of verification is simple and easy, can be easily done online through the official website of UIDAI. You need to submit your 12-digit Aadhaar number to get your Aadhaar card verified. UIDAI maintains details of the citizens which is provided at the time of Aadhaar enrolment. You need to remember that UIDAI does not share any of this information and maintains it in its database. You can easily verify your Aadhaar card once you have successfully registered and received your Aadhaar number.

The Need for Aadhaar Card Verification

It is important to verify your Aadhaar card online. This will help ensure that the Aadhaar number is issued and it is valid. You can check if your age, gender and state are correctly entered when you do verification of Aadhaar. If you notice any inaccuracy in the information that is presented to you, you need to contact UIDAI through a phone call or an email.

The purpose behind Aadhaar verification is to ensure that it serves as a universally accepted KYC document in the country. Further, it’s necessary in order to avail the benefits of various schemes that the government may implement in the future. An Aadhaar card holder will be able to avoid the misuse of identity and biometric data once Aadhaar is verified.

Process to Verify your Aadhaar Card



Visit the official website of UIDAI



Now choose Aadhaar services on the homepage



Click on “Verify Aadhaar”



Provide your 12-digit Aadhaar number



Now enter the security code and click on Submit



The process of Aadhaar card verification is simple and straightforward. You can verify Aadhaar without many hassles through the official website. You need to have Aadhaar number in order to verify Aadhaar card. Follow the steps below for Aadhaar card verification online.

You will now see the details of your Aadhaar card on the screen.

How to Check If Your Aadhaar Card Is Deactivated



Visit the official website of UIDAI



Click on Verify Aadhaar number



Now provide the 12-digit Aadhaar number and the security code given there



Click on verify



You will now see the status of your Aadhaar. If it reads, “Aadhaar number exists”, it means the card is active



FAQs

UIDAI has all my data including my bank account number and my biometrics. Will it be able to track my activities?

Some Aadhaar cards have been deactivated in the past for certain reasons. You need to ensure that your Aadhaar is not deactivated and you can check for the same easily. Here’s how you can check if your Aadhaar is deactivated.Here are a few common questions on Aadhaar answered for you

This is absolutely false. UIDAI has your name, address, gender, date of birth, your photograph, iris scans, ten fingerprints, email ID and mobile number. UIDAI does not have any information about your family, religion, caste, bank accounts, education, mutual funds, shares, property details or health records. UIDAI will never have it in its database and does not collect or maintain the same by itself or through an entity.

Will UIDAI get my financial information if I link my bank account, mutual funds and shares with Aadhaar?

UIDAI will not get any of your financial information when you link your Aadhaar to the bank account or to any investment product. When you provide details about your Aadhaar number to the bank, mobile phone operator or mutual fund company, it will send your Aadhaar number and your name to UIDAI for the purpose of verification. However, your bank account details will not be sent to UIDAI. Most importantly, UIDAI will respond in either yes or no. Hence, none of your details will be shared with any third party.

Why do I need to link my bank account with Aadhaar?

It is important to verify the identity of all the bank account holders and to link it with Aadhaar number so as to put an end to the fraudulent accounts operated by criminals, money launderers and fraudsters. When all the bank accounts are verified and linked with Aadhaar, it will become easy to catch those who fraudulently withdraw money from your account. They can be easily located and punished. Hence, linking your bank account with Aadhaar is for your own safety and security.

Do NRIs need an Aadhaar number?

An Aadhaar is a unique identity which is only for the residents of India. It is not meant for NRIs and they do not need to get an Aadhaar for the mobile phones, banking or PAN. NRIs can simply tell the banks or their service providers like credit card companies that they do not need to provide an Aadhaar number because they are not residents of the country.

Why do I need to link my mobile number with Aadhaar?

The mobile number Aadhaar link is for your safety and security. However, according to a Supreme Court ruling, it is not mandatory. It is essential to verify the identity of all mobile subscribers and to link them with Aadhaar so as to identify the mobile numbers that are being operated by criminals, money launderers and fraudsters. A lot of people across the country get multiple SIM cards which are issued in the name of fictitious people and they use the card for committing crime and fraud. If every mobile number is linked with Aadhaar, then criminals or fraudsters who use mobiles for illegal acts can be easily traced and punished.

Are children eligible for an Aadhaar?

Yes, children are eligible for Aadhaar and even new-born infants can have an Aadhaar card.

Is e-Aadhaar as valid as a physical Aadhaar?

If you have not received the physical copy of your Aadhaar, you can download an e-Aadhaar and use it in the same manner as a physical copy. If an agency or service provider does not accept an e-Aadhaar, you can file a complaint and take it to the higher authorities. Service providers need to accept an e-Aadhaar in the same manner as a physical copy of Aadhaar.

Is it mandatory to link my personal loan account or my credit card with Aadhaar?

No, it is not mandatory for you to provide your Aadhaar when you apply for a credit card or when you take a personal loan.

Should I give my Aadhaar number to the service provider?

There is absolutely no harm in giving your Aadhaar number to the service provider. No harm can be done to you by simply knowing your Aadhaar. It is like any other identity document like driving licence, passport, PAN card or ration card. Aadhaar card is also highly trusted and easily verifiable. In case of misuse of your Aadhaar card, there will be a penalty including a fine and imprisonment for the individual.

Is it mandatory to link Aadhaar with the bank account?

It is not compulsory to link your bank account and Aadhaar but you can provide it as a document proof.

I hold numerous bank accounts, where will I receive the benefit of money transfer?

You will be required to provide a copy of your Aadhaar card with a bank account number mentioned on it or you will have to give a copy of the bank passbook. Some banks ask you to fill a form for the same. You need to update your mobile number so as to receive an SMS each time there is a direct benefit transfer (DBT) in your account or when there is a transaction. Remember that the bank account which has been linked with your Aadhaar card will be the one where you will receive money through a DBT.

If someone has a copy of my Aadhaar card, can he use it to open a bank account under my name while I am unaware about it?

A hacker cannot carry out any illegal activity with access to your Aadhaar card or Aadhaar number. You cannot open a bank account by submitting just the Aadhaar card because the bank will have to carry out an OTP authentication or do a biometric check before it accepts the Aadhaar number. It will be the responsibility of the bank if an account is opened under your name by simply accepting the Aadhaar card without biometric verification. You will not be responsible here. However, no such event has taken place until now.

My mobile number is not registered with UIDAI, what do I do now?

In case of non-registration of the mobile number with UIDAI, you will be unable to receive any online facilities or updates with regard to Aadhaar. You can easily get your mobile number registered by visiting an enrolment centre. Further, in case of a change in the registered mobile number, you can also make an update with ease.

What can I update through the Self Service Update Portal of Aadhaar?

It is possible to update all the details in your Aadhaar card by visiting the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre. It includes your biometric and demographic details.

How is an Aadhaar different from the other identities that are issued by the government?

One should know the difference between an Aadhaar and the other identities which are issued by the Government of India. Aadhaar is an online paperless identity which is assigned to a resident for a lifetime. The verification of Aadhaar can be done with the help of authentication devices which connect the Central Identity Repository and it returns with only a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for any basic query. It will help individuals benefit from the social welfare schemes and will put an end to fraudulent activities in the country.

Can I check the status of my Aadhaar card through post?

Yes, you can send your enrolment number and your date and time of enrolment to UIDAI through post and you will receive a response on your registered address. Send the letter to the address mentioned below.

UIDAI,

Post Box No. 99, Banjara Hills,

Hyderabad-500034, India

How do I check the status of my Aadhaar card without a mobile number?

You can easily check the status of your Aadhaar card without using the mobile number by visiting an enrolment centre nearest to you.

Can I track the status of my Aadhaar card after enrolment?

Yes, you can track the status of your Aadhaar online through the official website of UIDAI. Alternatively, you can call on 1947 for the same.

My URN is incorrect. What should I do now?

You need to visit an enrolment centre and check the status of your URN. Or you could call on 1947 and ask the representative about the same.

Can I change my mobile number online?

You need to have an active mobile number registered with UIDAI in order to update or change the same. If the number is registered with UIDAI, you will relieve an OTP SMS so as to authenticate yourself and if it is not registered with UIDAI, you will have to head to the nearest enrolment centre and get it registered. You can only change or update a registered mobile number online.

Can I surrender my Aadhaar? Is there a procedure for the same?

There is no procedure or policy to give up Aadhaar and there is no reason why one should give up Aadhaar. However, it is possible to secure the biometric authentication as per your needs by locking or unlocking the biometrics through the Lock/ Unlock Biometrics function which is present on the official website of UIDAI.

Do I need to check if my Aadhaar is active?