Sep 26, 2018 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aadhaar Verdict LIVE: Supreme Court to rule on mandatory linking, validity

Live updates of the Supreme Court verdict on validity of Aadhaar and its mandatory linking with essential services

highlights

  • Sep 26, 09:25 AM (IST)

  • Sep 26, 09:04 AM (IST)

    For India's poorest, an Aadhaar card can be the difference between life and death

    At least 14 people have died of starvation in Jharkhand, the state where the Malhars live, activists say. They say the deaths have occurred since authorities cancelled old handwritten government ration cards last year and replaced them with the biometric Aadhaar card to weed out bogus beneficiaries.

    Read the full story here.

  • Sep 26, 08:50 AM (IST)

    The five-judge bench is comprised of CJI Dipak Misra, Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan. The proceedings are expected to begin at 10:30 am.

  • Sep 26, 08:28 AM (IST)

    In August, Edward Snowden, former CIA official and whistleblower, once again spelt out the frailties of Aadhaar.

    Snowden, speaking at an event in Jaipur via a video-conference, said that a mass surveillance system has been created with Aadhaar in India, referring to the controversy wherein Android phone users found out that the UIDAI helpline number got added to their contact list.

    Read the full story here | Aadhaar: Edward Snowden calls it a 'mass surveillance system'

  • Sep 26, 08:16 AM (IST)

    Right to Privacy verdict could impact Aadhaar judgement

    The plea challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar was filed in the Supreme Court way back in 2012. However, it witnessed a major twist in 2017 when a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court unanimously held that Right to Privacy was a fundamental right and part of every citizen’s right to life.

    The top court had ruled that the right to privacy is an "intrinsic part of life and personal liberty", which is guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution.

    Experts believe the right to privacy verdict could have an impact on the Aadhaar verdict today.

  • Sep 26, 07:55 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been defending Aadhaar, saying that it represented the progress of technology and those that opposing it "have lagged behind in technology -- either they cannot understand or are purposely spreading lies".

    In IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defended Aadhaar, saying that the biometric ID proved as a benefit to the people. Read the full report here.

  • Sep 26, 07:47 AM (IST)

    Concerns have been raised about privacy, security of the data collected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and what should a citizen do in case of data leaks.

  • Sep 26, 07:44 AM (IST)

    What is Aadhaar?

    Aadhaar is a unique identity number given to Indians. More than one billion Indians have reportedly already signed up for Aadhaar. The system was setup to be used as a secure method of digital identification of citizens and to be used for distribution of crucial government services.

    Aadhaar has been built on a massive biometric database which comprises of fingerprints, iris scans, among other biometric details of over a billion Indians.

    The 12-digit number was later made mandatory for services including PAN cards, mobile phone services, bank accounts, passports and driving licenses.

  • Sep 26, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Former High Court judge K Puttaswamy and others had filed a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar on the ground that it violated the citizens’ Right to Privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

  • Sep 26, 07:38 AM (IST)

    The judgement will be delivered by a five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, which had reserved its verdict in May 2018 after almost 40 days of hearing which had spanned across five months.

  • Sep 26, 07:38 AM (IST)

    The Supreme Court of India (SC) is set to deliver its verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar today.

    The proceedings are expected to begin at 10.30 am.

