Aadhaar Verdict LIVE: The poor will get empowered and their dignity will be restored, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

UIDAI sees victory in SC judgement

The UIDAI has termed the Supreme Court judgement as a victory, according to a PTI report.

The Unique Identification Authority of India CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI that the 4:1 apex court judgement announced Wednesday is in favour of Aadhaar.

"It is 4:1 judgement in favour of Aadhaar. The court has declared Aadhaar constitutionally valid. It is a money bill. It can be used for pan card. It empowers poor and marginalised section. Aadhaar can be used for subsidies and government schemes so that there is no leakage of government funds. It can be used for income tax so that tax evasion and black money can be curbed," Pandey said.