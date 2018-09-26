App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aadhaar verdict big victory for pro-poor Modi government: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said the court has ruled that Aadhaar is safe.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP Wednesday described the Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar as a big victory for the Modi government, saying the apex court has upheld its constitutional validity and asserted that it does not violate privacy.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said the court has ruled that Aadhaar is safe.

The verdict has also exposed the Congress, he claimed. The opposition party favoured middlemen while the Modi government brought Aadhaar to ensure that benefits are given directly to the people, he said.

That is why, Patra added, the Congress had moved the apex court against it.

"We see it as a big victory of the Modi government, the pro-poor Modi government. The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and has also said that it does not violate privacy," Patra said.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 01:45 pm

tags #Aadhaar #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

