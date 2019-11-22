Aadhaar Services Provided in Bidhan Nagar Enrolment centre

Bidhan Nagar, also known as Salt Lake, is a city in the Indian state of West Bengal. The city belongs to the area covered by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority and is best recognized as the satellite city, developed to accommodate the growing Kolkata population. Aadhaar is mandatory for all Indian residents and the same applies to residents of Bidhan Nagar. Bidhan Nagar residents must visit their nearest Bidhan Nagar Aadhaar Centre to apply for Aadhaar.

Authorised by the Government of India, the Aadhaar card helps Indian citizens avail seamless services in every part of the country. Each applicant is allotted a 12-digit unique identification number which serves as a valid identity proof document across India.

Apart from registering for Aadhaar, the Government of India has also made it mandatory for every Aadhaar cardholder to link the Aadhaar Card with PAN Card, for tax filing purposes.

Services provided at Bidhan Nagar Aadhaar Enrolment Office

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is the brainchild behind the introduction of Aadhaar in India, which is modelled on international standards, much like the Social Security Number of USA. The idea was to create a secure, international standard identity system which captures both, the demographic and the biometric information of Indian citizens – personal details, retina and fingerprints scan. With Aadhaar, banks, telecom companies and other entities providing personalised services to residents of India, can verify the identity of customers without monotonous paperwork. A paperless, electronic authentication device which matches the biometrics captured in the Aadhaar system can help with identity verification.

Apart from registering for Aadhaar applicants can also visit their nearest Aadhaar card office in Bidhan Nagar if they need to make any changes to your Aadhaar card. While there is no charge for applying for a new Aadhaar Card, applicants need to pay a small fee of ₹50 per update.



Correction of the applicant’s name



Correction of the spelling of the applicant’s name



Changing from maiden name to married name



Changes in contact number linked to Aadhaar



Updating the applicant’s address



Applicants can visit theto make the following updates to Aadhaar card.

Note that the original identification number allotted, or the Aadhaar Number will remain unchanged despite the changes made. Apart from the above-mentioned centres, applicants can head to their nearest bank or post office and inquire about the list of Aadhaar card centres in Bidhan Nagar, Kolkata.

Aadhaar Card Office Address in Bidhan Nagar

There are several Aadhaar Seva Kendras all over Kolkata City. The newest one has been opened in the Bidhan Nagar locality. You can visit the Aadhaar centre in Bidhan Nagar, Kolkata, West Bengal at the below-mentioned address.

Asyst Park, 37/1 G.N. Block,

Sector V, Bidhan Nagar,

Kolkata - 700091

West Bengal

The Aadhar Centre in Bidhan Nagar is open 7 days a week. You can visit the enrolment centre between 9.30 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. If this Aadhaar centre is not in your vicinity, you can also visit your nearest bank or Post office to apply for your Aadhaar Card



Since UIDAI collates biometric data, does it keep a record of and track an applicant’s financial activities?





Does one have to visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre to apply for Aadhaar card or is the facility available online as well?





Why is it necessary to link and verify mobile numbers with Aadhaar card?





What is the charge for enrolling for Aadhar?





What is the procedure for Bidhan Nagar residents to enrol for Aadhaar?



While the UIDAI does collect an applicant’s biometric data, it cannot track anyone’s activities. The biometrics are only collected so that organisations such as banks, telecom networks, financial companies and other service providers can authenticate theof the applicant when the applicant seeks any services. Such organisations use an electronic authentication device, with which they can confirm the applicant’s identity, without the applicant having to provide any documents. Even if bank and other accounts are linked with Aadhaar, the UIDAI does not have information about bank savings, share market or mutual fund investments, property or any other financials.Yes, all applicants have to visit their nearestto apply for their Aadhaar card. This facility is not offered online since applicants have to get their fingerprints and retina scanned and be present for a photograph that is later attested on the Aadhaar card. As such, residents of Bidhan Nagar must personally visit the Aadhaar enrolment centres in Bidhan Nagar to apply for Aadhaar cards.The UIDAI is asking all applicants to link and verify their mobile numbers with Aadhaar cards as a precaution, for security purposes. Doing this allows the organisation to weed out the mobile numbers operated by hackers, fraudsters, miscreants, criminals and money launderers and other such anti-social elements. It also helps in identifying criminals and terrorists using SIM cards of unsuspecting civilians for illegal or felonious purposes.There is no charge for enrolling for Aadhaar. This is a free of cost service available to all resident Indians.Bidhan Nagar residents need to visit the nearest Aadhaar card centre in Bidhan Nagar, fill theand attach photocopies of their ID and address proof documents. Iris and fingerprints are scanned, a photograph is taken at the Aadhaar centre and an acknowledgement slip featuring an enrolment number is provided to all applicants. The applicant can use the enrolment number to track the application status until the Aadhaar card is delivered by post.