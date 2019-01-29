App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aadhaar: SBI alleges data misuse, UIDAI refutes claim

Officials of SBI Chandigarh informed UIDAI that logins and biometrics of their Aadhaar operators have been misused to generate unauthorised Aadhaar cards.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
After close to 250 Aadhaar operators engaged in carrying out Aadhaar enrolment for State Bank of India (SBI) were penalised by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the bank has alleged that their data has been misused. The claim, however, was refuted by UIDAI, which called the Aadhaar database "fully secured".

As per a report in The Times of India, officials of SBI Chandigarh informed UIDAI that logins and biometrics of their Aadhaar operators have been misused to generate unauthorised Aadhaar cards.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Like all other banks, SBI had assigned vendors — FIA Technology Services Pvt Ltd and Sanjivini Consultants Pvt Ltd – in the Chandigarh region to reach its Aadhaar enrolment target. The region covers Haryana, Punjab, Himachal, J&K and the UT of Chandigarh itself.

In last two months, nearly half of the bank's Aadhaar operators were penalised and were either deactivated or blacklisted. The move paused SBI’s Aadhaar enrolment at many branches, causing the bank to fail in meeting targets and being penalised.

While most of the operators got clean chits from UIDAI and allowed to return to work, a 40-year-old Vikram is still facing the fine. Working at the SBI branch in a small village called Uchana in Haryana, Vikram has been fined for more than Rs 33 lakh.

According to the report citing UIDAI, Vikram had used his operator ID to generate Aadhaar cards using fraudulent documents between November 9 and November 17, 2018. It was done using “multiple station IDs” in Vikram’s name, which allowed Aadhaar cards to be made from multiple devices.

In response, SBI officials in Chandigarh wrote to their corporate office in Mumbai to raise the issue with UIDAI. In the letter, mentioned in the report, they pointed out that as “registrar” (as all banks entrusted with Aadhaar enrolment are), only they could have approved multiple station IDs but they had not done so. Therefore, there must have been a loophole in UIDAI’s security system that allowed “someone to hack the system and generate multiple station IDs” in Vikram’s name.

The UIDAI said that an inquiry in the case was underway.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 01:39 pm

tags #Aadhaar #India #SBI

