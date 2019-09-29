PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to December 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on September 28 extended the deadline to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar till December 31. The earlier deadline was September 30.

This is the seventh time that the government has extended the deadline for linking of PAN with Aadhaar. It is now mandatory to link the two unique IDs for income tax purposes.

The policy-making body for the Income-Tax Department said that a notification had been issued on September 27 in this connection.

The Supreme Court of India (SC), had in September 2018, declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the IT Department to a person, firm or entity.