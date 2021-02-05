MARKET NEWS

Aadhaar not mandatory for registration on Co-Win portal: Union MoS Health Choubey

On whether Aadhaar is mandatory for registering on the Co-WIN application, Choubey, in a written reply, said, 'No, Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal.'

PTI
February 05, 2021 / 10:04 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed Lok Sabha on Friday. Providing details about the Co-WIN portal, he said it has been developed by the Ministry of Health, Government of India with the support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India Office.

On whether Aadhaar is mandatory for registering on the Co-WIN application, Choubey, in a written reply, said, "No, Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal."

He further said that Rs 58.90 lakh has been incurred on Co-WIN, as on February 1 this year.

On whether any privacy impact assessments were carried out to develop the application, Choubey said, "Yes, privacy impact assessments were carried out for Co-WIN portal. For data safety, data is encrypted using a highly secure key, no unauthorised access to database on AWS server is allowed and restricted access to relational database service (to decrease the risk of malicious activities)."

The Co-WIN application follows the privacy policy as stated in the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), he added.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Aadhaar #Ashwini Choubey #Co-WIN portal #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #UNDP
first published: Feb 5, 2021 10:03 pm

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.