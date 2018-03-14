App
Mar 14, 2018 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI
Mar 14, 2018 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Aadhaar must for opening bank a/c, tatkal passport: UIDAI

"As per the Supreme Court's order dated 13th March 2018, the requirement of Aadhaar for opening new bank accounts and applying for Tatkal passports under the relevant laws continues," the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the 12-digit biometric identifier, said in a late evening tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The UIDAI said the requirement of Aadhaar for opening new bank accounts or applying for Tatkal passports will continue, while the deadline for linking it to existing bank accounts and PAN has been extended by the Supreme Court.

It, however, added that "for those who do not have Aadhaar, they are required to apply for Aadhaar and provide the Aadhaar application number while applying for availing the aforesaid services."

The Supreme Court today extended the March 31 deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes run by the government till its constitution bench delivered its verdict on the validity of the 12-digit biometric number and its enabling law.

The extension of deadline would also apply on the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with the bank accounts and mobile phone numbers.

tags #Aadhaar #Current Affairs #India #PAN card #UIDAI

