Aadhaar helpline number row: UIDAI hits back at critics after Google's admission

In light of Google’s admission that the inclusion of now-defunct Aadhaar helpline number in some phones was their fault, the parent body of Aadhaar, Unique Identification Authority of India, has slammed entities with “vested interests” who were criticising the body for it.

In another statement released on Sunday, the UIDAI “condemned the vested interests who tried to misuse Google’s “inadvertent” act as an opportunity to spread rumours and go around fear-mongering against Aadhaar.”

The UIDAI said that the messages that "the helpline number mysteriously popped into the contact list and will be harmful" are being spread via Twitter and WhatsApp. It reiterated that the claims were unfounded.

“This is totally false propaganda and is nothing but scare-mongering against Aadhaar by vested interests trying to exploit Google’s act to spread misinformation about Aadhaar by scaring people,” UIDAI said.

“It must be clearly understood that by merely having a helpline number that, too, an outdated one, on a mobile/smartphone, no harm can be caused. Just by a helpline number in a mobile’s contact list the data stored on the mobile phone cannot be stolen. Therefore, there should be no panic to delete the number as no harm will be caused.”

The UIDAI also suggested the users to rather update the existing number to the correct helpline number 1947.

After public outrage over Aadhaar helpline number being pre-stored without user consent on certain mobile phones, Google had on Saturday accepted that the then UIDAI helpline number and the 112 distress helpline number were inadvertently coded into the setup wizard of the Android release and distributed to mobile manufacturers. The company also apologised for the error.

However, the critics have raised questions on Google’s admission asking why UIDAI’s number was added to the code, not some other.