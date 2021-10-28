MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

'Aadhaar Hackathon 2021' starts today: Theme, rules, prizes and all you need to know

Winners may get an opportunity to work with Aadhaar team to create next generation identity and authentication platform.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
The 'Aadhaar Hackathon 2021' consists of problem statements categorized under two broad themes – Address Update and Authentication Reimagined. (Representative image: Reuters)

The 'Aadhaar Hackathon 2021' consists of problem statements categorized under two broad themes – Address Update and Authentication Reimagined. (Representative image: Reuters)


The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched ‘Aadhaar Hackathon 2021’ to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to promote the culture of innovation among youths.


The first-ever Hackathon aims to enhance the experience of the residents and the way they interface with enrolment and authentication software platforms through technological innovations. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), the four-day event will continue till October 31.


Here is all you need to know about ‘Aadhaar Hackathon 2021’


Theme


The hackathon consists of problem statements categorised under two broad themes – Address Update and Authentication Reimagined.


Address Update: In this, the Aadhaar team has called for innovative ideas and solutions, backed up by demonstrable code from participants to enhance the address update experience of a resident. “Show your problem-solving skills and understanding on open-source technologies to build an online address update process covering the use cases listed in the document,” the team said on a portal created to give details about the hackathon.


Authentication Reimagined: Here, the participants are expected to develop a resident application, a verifier application, and demonstrate the communication between them to solve the hackathon challenge.


Rules for participation


According to the portal, here are the rules of ‘Aadhaar Hackathon 2021’


- Hackathon is open to students of all the engineering colleges in India.
- Maximum of five members can be formed as part of the team.
- More than one team can participate from an engineering college.
- A student cannot be a member of more than one team.
- All the team members should be from the same engineering college.
- Participants must have a valid Aadhaar number to register.
- Each team has to solve at minimum one problem statement from any of the themes to confirm their inclusion.


Evaluation Criteria


All the submissions will be evaluated in three stages:


- First stage - Compliance to the participation rules
- Second stage - Shortlisting of the solutions
- Third stage - Final selection from the shortlisted entries and ranking
- Team may be called to make a short presentation for the jury


Prize


Each theme carries a reward of Rs 3 lakh for the first prize winner, Rs 2 lakh for the second prize winners and Rs 1 lakh for two teams who come third.

Besides, members of the winning teams may get an opportunity to work with the Aadhaar team to create next generation identity and authentication platform under the Aadhaar 2.0 initiative. Also, the winning team members will get an invitation to participate in the first-ever global conference on Aadhaar 2.0. All the teams will also get a certificate of participation.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aadhaar #Current Affairs #India #Technology
first published: Oct 28, 2021 09:06 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.