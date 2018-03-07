App
Mar 07, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aadhaar covers over 89% population: K J Alphons

Aadhaar coverage is low in Assam and Meghalaya where the enrolment has started recently, K J Alphons, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Representative image

More than 89 per cent of the total population has been issued the biometric identifier Aadhaar as of mid-February, Parliament was informed today.

Aadhaar coverage is low in Assam and Meghalaya where the enrolment has started recently, K J Alphons, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

As per the information provided by the minister, against total population of 1.31 billion, the number of Aadhaars assigned were 1.17 billion, translating into 89.2 per cent penetration.

"As on 15 February, 2018, more than 89.2 per cent of estimated population has been issued Aadhaar all over the country. In the States of Assam and Meghalaya, the enrolment has started recently. Hence, Aadhaar coverage in these states is low," Alphons said.

He noted that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) was approved as a Central Sector Scheme in 11th Five Year Plan continued in 12th Five Year Plan with the approval to operate in project mode till March 2017. The Aadhaar-issuing body is now an independent statutory authority established and operating under Aadhaar Act 2016.

"The approved Budget at Revised Estimate Stage for Financial Year 2017-18 in the form of Grants in Aid is Rs 1150 crore," he said.

