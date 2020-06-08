App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, water bills accepted as residence proof at Delhi govt, private hospitals

CM Kejriwal had announced that the hospitals run by his government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis

PTI

The Delhi government on June 7 outlined the documents city residents are required to furnish to avail treatment at hospitals run by it and those privately run.

Delhi government-run hospitals will accept Aadhaar cards made before June 7, voter IDs, bank or post-office passbook, driving licence, income-tax return slips, latest water or telephone bill and postal department's post as proof of residence in Delhi, it said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the hospitals run by his government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis while the city's borders will be reopened from Monday.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

"...transplantation, oncology, neurosurgeries will continue to function for all patients, irrespective of the place of residence."

"Also, any Medico-Legal victims of road accidents, acid-attack happening within NCT of Delhi will continue for all patients, irrespective of place of residence," the government said in the order.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

