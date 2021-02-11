MARKET NEWS

Aadhaar card update: Over 35 services can be used on mAadhaar

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST
Representational Image

There are several facilities provide by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), through its mAadhaar app. In a single app, it provides over 35 Aadhaar online services and has 13 languages available on it.

UIDAI said in a tweet that "Get more than 35 Aadhaar services like download eAadhaar, update status, locate Aadhaar Kendra, etc. on your smartphone".

In another tweet it added, "For the best experience of the #mAadhaar App, uninstall any previously installed versions. Download the latest version".

Who can create a profile on mAadhaar app?

A person whose Aadhaar card is linked to his/her registered mobile number can create an Aadhaar profile in the mAadhaar app. Such individuals can register their profiles in an app installed on any smartphone.

What is mAadhaar?

-mAadhaar is more than an Aadhaar card in a wallet. Using the mAadhaar app, the resident can avail of the following benefits:


  1. Get Aadhaar by downloading or ordering a reprint of Aadhaar or by retrieving lost or forgotten Aadhaar

  2. View/Show Aadhaar in offline mode, particularly when residents are required to show their ID proof

  3. Update address in Aadhaar via document or without document proof

  4. Keep/Manage Aadhaar of family members(up to 5 members) in one mobile

  5. Share Paperless eKYC or QR code to service providing agencies

  6. Secure Aadhaar by Locking Aadhaar or Biometrics

  7. Generate or Retrieve VID which users can use in the place of Aadhaar to avail of Aadhaar services (for those who have locked their Aadhaar or do not wish to share their Aadhaar).

  8. Use Aadhaar SMS services in offline mode

  9. Check Request Status Dashboard: After enrolling for Aadhaar, ordering reprint, or updating Adhaar data, the resident can check the status of the service request in the App.

  10. Book appointment to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra

  11. The Aadhaar Sync feature allows the resident to fetch the updated data in the Aadhaar profile after the successful completion of an update request.

  12. Time-based One-Time Password can be used instead of SMS based OTP to avail Aadhaar Online Services available on the UIDAI website

  13. Locate the Enrolment Centre (EC) helps the user find the nearest enrolment Centre

  14. mAadhaar users can download the Aadhaar card in the app itself.

TAGS: #Aadhaar #Aadhaar Card #Current Affairs #India #mAadhaar #personal finance
first published: Feb 11, 2021 08:20 am

