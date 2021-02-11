Aadhaar card update: Over 35 services can be used on mAadhaar

Representational Image

There are several facilities provide by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), through its mAadhaar app. In a single app, it provides over 35 Aadhaar online services and has 13 languages available on it.



Get more than 35 Aadhaar services like download eAadhaar, update status, locate Aadhaar Kendra etc. on your smartphone. Download the #mAadhaarApp from:https://t.co/62MEOf8J3P (Android)https://t.co/GkwPFzM9eq (iOS) pic.twitter.com/wTei36WCpw

— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 8, 2021

UIDAI said in a tweet that "Get more than 35 Aadhaar services like download eAadhaar, update status, locate Aadhaar Kendra, etc. on your smartphone".

In another tweet it added, "For the best experience of the #mAadhaar App, uninstall any previously installed versions. Download the latest version".



For best experience of the #mAadhaar App, uninstall any previously installed versions. Download the latest version from:https://t.co/62MEOf8J3P (Android)https://t.co/GkwPFzM9eq (iOS) pic.twitter.com/fS9mCzc62x — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 9, 2021



Who can create a profile on mAadhaar app?

A person whose Aadhaar card is linked to his/her registered mobile number can create an Aadhaar profile in the mAadhaar app. Such individuals can register their profiles in an app installed on any smartphone.

What is mAadhaar?

-mAadhaar is more than an Aadhaar card in a wallet. Using the mAadhaar app, the resident can avail of the following benefits: