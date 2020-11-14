Aadhaar card update: Here's how you can download Aadhaar through face authentication

Aadhaar card is one of the important documents for every Indian citizen, it is required for anything from opening a bank account to filing income tax returns. Aadhaar card is also used for various other purposes in life.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit unique number which also serves as a valid proof and is an essential document for availing government subsidies.

There are mainly two ways to download an e-Aadhaar - by using the enrollment number and by using Aadhaar number.

UIDAI has introduced a new feature for Aadhaar cardholders through which you can download Aadhaar card online by face authentication from the UIDAI official website.

By visiting offial website of UIDAI and Aadhaar cardholders have to enter their Aadhaar number and show their face and their Aadhar card will be downloaded under this new facility.

Download Aadhaar card with face authentication - Here's how:

- Log in to UIDAI website.

- Click on the option 'Get Aadhaar Card' On the bottom of the homepage.

- Under the Aadhaar card section, you need to find the option of face authentication.

- You need to enter your mobile number and CAPTCHA before selecting the 'Face Authentication' option.

- Verify your face through the authentication process.

- UIDAI will automatically click your picture after clicking on OK.

- You can successfully download your Aadhaar card, once your photo is clicked and verified.