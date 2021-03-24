Aadhaar Card Update: Follow these steps to avoid misuse of your Aadhaar number

Aadhaar card is a unique identity proof issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to citizens of India that contains demographic and 12-digit biometric details and it is the most crucial identity verification document in our country required for opening a bank account to filing income tax returns.

The government of India has brought several measures to strengthen the security of Aadhaar and also to protect the security of Aadhaar and prevent its misuse.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has a feature, which allows you to lock and unlock your Aadhaar number. This allows to further strengthen the privacy and security of the Aadhaar number of an individual.

Steps you can follow to avoid any misuse of your Aadhaar.

Locking Aadhaar number

Locking Aadhaar means locking your 12 digits Aadhaar and instead of using the 16 digits Virtual ID (VID) for all forms of authentication. There are two ways to lock your Aadhaar.

Through UIDAI website

Open Resident portal Under Aadhaar Service

Click on Lock & Unlock.

Select UID Lock Radio Button and enter UID Number, Full Name, and Pin

Code as in the latest details and enter the security code.

Click on Send OTP or select TOTP and click on submit.

Your UID will be locked successfully.

Via SMS

For Locking UID, the resident should have a 16 digit VID number and it's a pre-requisite for locking. If a resident doesn't have VID can generate via SMS Service or Resident Portal.

SMS Service. GVID space lasts 4 or 8 digits of UID. SMS to 1947. Ex- GVID 1234.

Locking Biometrics in Aadhaar

Another option with an Aadhaar holder is to lock biometrics. Biometric 'Locking/Unlocking' is a service that allows Aadhaar holders to lock and temporarily unlock their biometrics. This facility aims to strengthen the privacy and confidentiality of resident's biometrics data.

How to lock Aadhaar biometrics?

Open Resident portal, go to 'My Adhaar' then go to Aadhaar service.

Click on lock/unlock biometrics.

Next, enter your Aadhaar or VID number, and captcha code.

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP and submit.

Your biometrics will be locked.