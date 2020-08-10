Aadhaar card not required for old age, widow pensions: Delhi govt

The Delhi government has decided to delink Aadhaar from the disbursement of pension for widows, senior citizens and differently abled people, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

In a cabinet meeting headed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government’s social welfare department said it will pay all pensions to widows and senior citizens at old rates. Besides, beneficiaries will be paid the enhanced pension amount with effect from April 2018, the Delhi government said. These pensions were stopped last year due to lack of Aadhaar as proof.





The department has sent pension to its 4.18 lakh beneficiaries for April 2018, the statement added.



The government gives Rs 2,000 per month to beneficiaries between 60 -69 years of age and Rs 2,500 per month to beneficiaries of 70 years and above. An additional Rs 500 per month is given to beneficiaries between 60-69 years belonging to SC/ST and minority categories.





Under the Assistance Scheme for Persons with Special Needs, the Delhi government provides Rs 2,500 per month to those with disabilities for all beneficiaries under 60. “The department has dispatched pension to 77,542 beneficiaries with disabilities for April-May 2018,” the statement said.



“Lot of people suffering due to inability of banks to link adhar wid bank account. Today, Cabinet decided to delink adhar from widow n old age pension,” (sic) Kejriwal tweeted Tuesday afternoon. Close







— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 31, 2018

"Enhanced pension will be sent to all beneficiaries, who are so far getting the pension on old rates so that they are not penalised for system-related reasons,” said a statement issued by the government.

In 2016, the Delhi government had mandated that enhanced pensions would be given only to Aadhaar-linked accounts. While the government did not deny disbursement of pension due to lack of Aadhaar, the move to transfer pension to Aadhaar-linked accounts left out 33,191 senior citizens and 9,799 differently-abled pension beneficiaries of the scheme.

In March, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Centre for making Aadhaar-linked accounts mandatory for disbursing pension.

Earlier this year, the AAP government had decided against making Aadhaar numbers mandatory for distribution of ration.