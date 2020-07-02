Aadhaar card misplaced and mobile number not registered? Here's how you can get a reprint

No need to lose your sleep if you have misplaced your Aadhaar card and mobile number is not registered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

"You can order an Aadhaar reprint if your mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar. However, using this service does not mean that the new mobile number you give will get registered in your Aadhaar." UIDAI posted on its Twitter handle.

Here are the steps you need to follow:

- Visit the official UIDAI website.

- Click on the 'Order Aadhaar Reprint' option.

- Enter your Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrollment ID (EID).

- Type in the security code as displayed on the screen and click on the 'My mobile number is not registered'.

- Enter the mobile number on which you wish to receive the OTP.

- Input the OTP received on the mobile number. Check T&C checkbox and submit.

- Click on Make Payment. Select the online payment mode and pay.

- The page will redirect to a payment gateway where you have to make a payment of Rs 50 (inclusive of GST & speed post charges).

- Download and save the acknowledgement slip having your SRN.

- After successful payment, your Aadhaar card will be printed and sent to you via Speed Post within 15 days.

An individual can get another copy of Aadhaar card from the official website of UIDAI by providing the enrollment number mentioned in the acknowledgement slip provided at the time of enrolling for the Aadhaar card.