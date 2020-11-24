Aadhaar Card and PAN have different names? Do this to fix the issue

Keeping an Aadhaar card up-to-date is crucial as it is the most sought-after and trusted identity and address proof document
Aadhaar Card is one of the important documents for every Indian citizen, it is required for anything from opening a bank account to filing income tax returns. Aadhaar Card is also used for various other purposes in life.
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit unique number which also serves as a valid proof and is an essential document for availing government subsidies.
Sometimes, the Aadhaar Card and the PAN card may have different names for one particular person. Either there is a spelling mistake or the whole name is different. An individual can get this mistake rectified.
Here are steps you can follow to correct you name in Aadhaar Card:
-Visit Aadhaar Enrollment center
- Fill Aadhaar modification form
- Enter correct information in the form
- Documents with correct name and right spelling to be attached with this form.
- Rs 25 to Rs 30 have to be paid for updating the information, amount may vary as per location and center
- After following these processes your name will be corrected.
Here are steps you can follow to correct you name in PAN card:
- Visit National Securities Depository Limited website
- Select option 'Correction in Existing PAN'
- Choose category type
- Documents with correct name and right spelling to be attached.
- Click on Submit option
- Fee will be charged, amount not disclosed.- Updated PAN card will be sent to the registered address in 45 days from the day of application.