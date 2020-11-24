PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aadhaar Card and PAN have different names? Do this to fix the issue

Keeping an Aadhaar card up-to-date is crucial as it is the most sought-after and trusted identity and address proof document

Moneycontrol News
PAN Aadhaar
PAN Aadhaar

Aadhaar Card is one of the important documents for every Indian citizen, it is required for anything from opening a bank account to filing income tax returns. Aadhaar Card is also used for various other purposes in life.

Keeping an Aadhaar Card up-to-date is crucial as it is the most sought-after and trusted identity and address proof document.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit unique number which also serves as a valid proof and is an essential document for availing government subsidies.

Sometimes, the Aadhaar Card and the PAN card may have different names for one particular person. Either there is a spelling mistake or the whole name is different. An individual can get this mistake rectified.

Here are steps you can follow to correct you name in Aadhaar Card:

-Visit Aadhaar Enrollment center

- Fill Aadhaar modification form

- Enter correct information in the form

- Documents with correct name and right spelling to be attached with this form.

- Rs 25 to Rs 30 have to be paid for updating the information, amount may vary as per location and center

- After following these processes your name will be corrected.

Here are steps you can follow to correct you name in PAN card:

- Visit National Securities Depository Limited website

- Select option 'Correction in Existing PAN'

- Choose category type

- Documents with correct name and right spelling to be attached.

- Click on Submit option

- Fee will be charged, amount not disclosed.

- Updated PAN card will be sent to the registered address in 45 days from the day of application.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 11:25 am

