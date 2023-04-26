 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Aadhaar authentication transactions rise to 2.31 billion in March

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST

The numbers in March were higher than in February when 2.26 billion authentication transactions were carried out.

Aadhaar

Aadhaar holders have carried out nearly 2.31 billion authentication transactions in March 2023, underlining the growing usage of Aadhaar and growth of digital economy in the country, according to an official release.

The numbers in March were higher than in February when 2.26 billion authentication transactions were carried out.

"While a majority of the authentications transaction numbers were carried out by using biometric fingerprint, it is followed by demographic and OTP authentications," the release said.

Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a "stellar role" for banking and non-banking financial services by providing transparent and improved customer experience, and facilitating ease of doing business.