App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aadhaar amendments: New clause to allow use of Aadhaar data for state schemes

The Lok Sabha, last week, and the Rajya Sabha this week approved amendments to the Aadhaar law to allow voluntary use of the 12-digit unique number as ID proof for obtaining mobile phone SIM cards and opening bank accounts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government through an amendment to the Aadhaar Act has allowed the use of India's national biometric ID by states for devolution of funds through their schemes.

The Lok Sabha, last week, and the Rajya Sabha this week approved amendments to the Aadhaar law to allow voluntary use of the 12-digit unique number as ID proof for obtaining mobile phone SIM cards and opening bank accounts.

Alongside this, the government also inserted a new clause allowing the use of Aadhaar data by states for implementation of their schemes.

Close

According to the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 - posted by the Lok Sabha after its passage in the House - a new section 5A has also been inserted.

related news

"In section 7 of the principal Act, after the words 'the Consolidated Fund of India', the words 'or the Consolidated Fund of State' shall be inserted," it said.

Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act pertains to targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits and services funded from the Consolidated Fund of India.

With the insertion of the Consolidated Fund of State, states can also use the Aadhaar database for better targeting of schemes.

Speaking on the amendment in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had stated many state governments used to complain and so an insertion has been made.

"Therefore, what we have done is, under clause 7, we are giving the benefit to schemes that are paid out of the Consolidated Fund of India. But if we, in the States also, give many subsidies, kindly also bring the Consolidated Fund of State. So, that amendment also has been approved by the Lok Sabha," he had said.

He said the use of Aadhaar, which helps eliminate duplicate and ghost beneficiaries because of biometric identification, has helped save Rs 1.41 lakh crore for the government.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #Aadhaar #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.