A320neos - Here's what makes the aircrafts faulty

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded 11 Airbus' A320neo aircrafts, a move that has led to IndiGo Airlines and GoAir cancelling 65 flights.

The 11 aircrafts have been grounded because they use Pratt and Whitney engines, which have been found to be faulty. Eight of IndiGo's aircrafts and three of GoAir's aircrafts have been grounded due to this rule.

What prompted the DGCA to take this decision?

The faulty engines would fail mid-air, forcing aircrafts to make emergency landings. Three such incidents took place last week.

On Monday, an A320 neo aircraft of IndiGo suffered engine failure mid-air and made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport.

The problem is with the knife-edge compressor seal of the engine, according to a Bloomberg report.

A320neos are twin-engine aircrafts. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has said that aircrafts with one faulty engine can fly, while those with two faulty engines should be grounded.

But EASA says that aircrafts with one faulty engine cannot take extended flights over water, according to the report.

US-based manufacturer Pratt & Whitney is a part of United Technologies Corp.