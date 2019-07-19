A year after Supreme Court verdict, a clarion call to act against 'horrendous acts of mobocracy'

It was precisely a year ago that the Supreme Court of India had directed the Parliament to frame a legislation which identifies lynching as a separate offence and provides adequate punishment for the same.

Today, even with the spate of incidents of mob violence and lynching becoming more frequent, a legislation to curb them is elusive.

The judgment was given by a three-judge Bench, headed by then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and Justices DY Chandrachud and AM Khanwilkar. It was in response to a writ petition filed by social activist Tehseen Poonawalla.

In the judgment, the Bench has described acts of lynching as “absolutely despicable”, “utterly detestable”, “nauseatingly perverse” and “completely hellish”.

Unfortunately, such incidents are becoming commonplace across the country with a mob issuing summary justice to an individual on the suspicion of theft, cow smuggling, child abduction or even consumption of beef.

Besides, social media platforms are compounding the hysteria with the spread of fake news.

What had the judgment said?

The judgment highlighted, “Rising intolerance and growing polarisation expressed through spate of incidents of mob violence cannot be permitted to become the normal way of life”, adding that, “In such a situation, the State has a sacrosanct duty to protect its citizens from unruly elements and perpetrators of orchestrated lynching and vigilantism with utmost sincerity”.

It also directed the Centre, as well as the state governments, to take steps “to curb and stop the dissemination of irresponsible and explosive messages, videos and other material on various social media platforms which have a tendency to incite mob violence and lynching of any kind”.

Taking cognizance of the fact that lynching has become a “sweeping phenomena” across the country, the Bench had recommended preventive, remedial and punitive measures so as to curb the menace.

While preventive measures included assigning a nodal officer who will gather intelligence, and identification of districts where such incidents are frequent; remedial measures included specially-monitored probe, fast-track trials, due compensation to the kin of the victim and witness protection. The apex court also said that if the kin of the victim wants to go for a trial, then free legal aid be provided to them.

It also asked the state governments to sensitize the law enforcement bodies to such crimes and authorize the police to proclaim Section 144 of the CrPC so as to immediately disperse the crowd to prevent the crime from taking place.

Under the punitive measures, the Bench said if the police were found not following its directive, then it shall be deemed as “an act of deliberate negligence” and action will be initiated against the officer.

Has the order fallen on deaf ears?

In its order, the Supreme Court had asked the state governments and law enforcement agencies to execute its recommendations within three months of the judgment.

Asserting that “the State cannot turn a deaf ear to the growing rumbling of its People”, the Bench had ruled, “The horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be permitted to inundate the law of the land. Earnest action and concrete steps have to be taken to protect the citizens from the recurrent pattern of violence which cannot be allowed to become ‘the new normal’”.

A year later, the apex court’s recommendations are only being followed by Manipur.

Recently, in what might seem like a ray of hope, the Uttar Pradesh government is drafting a bill to make mob violence a punishable offence.

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission under the chairmanship of Justice A.N. Mittal has published a suo motu report, which refers to various cases of lynching in the state including the 2015 killing of Mohammed Akhlaq in Dadri. The Commission has noted that existing laws are not sufficient and has highlighted the need for a separate law.

The Bill has prescribed a punishment from seven years to life imprisonment for the accused, as well as jail term for a year for law enforcement officers who failed to prevent the crime. It also takes into account the role of social media in spreading frenzy, and hence prescribes imprisonment of up to three years for the dissemination of offensive material on such platforms.

The Justice Mittal report also makes note of the prime minister’s interventions, but says that they are not enough. While the UP Law Commission has done a commendable job, addressing the issue of mob violence and summary justice of its own accord, it remains to be seen if the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government will act on it and pass the Bill.

Besides, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan recently declared that it is mulling a law to curb mob violence.

In addition, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh recently amended the anti-cow slaughter act to make those who indulge in violence a punishable offence. The amendment essentially indicts self-styled cow vigilantes, awarding jail term of up to three years to those who indulge in violence.

Legislation from the Centre – a dire need?

While states taking cognizance of mob execution is a welcome step, the need of the hour is for the Centre to frame a law against summary justice.

It is widely believed that in order to prevent a crime, it first needs to be identified as one. Not only will a central law help identify crimes of mob lynching, giving a clear picture of crime rate, its execution will become more effective country-wide.

While it cannot be disputed that a major chunk of incidents of mob violence happen against minorities, a central law will go a long way in reinforcing the faith of the minority population in the law of the land.

"We expect nothing more and nothing less," the top court had ruled in its concluding remark.