A very critical, crucial step in space: Former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan

Former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan said he was proud that the country successfully demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability and termed it a crucial step in the space. "All I can say is it's a very, very great event," Kasturirangan told PTI on Wednesday.

"And we are all proud that we have taken the next step in the space, a very critical, crucial and probably a very difficult step to have taken successfully," he said.

In an unprecedented broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media, Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. He described it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.

"India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti," the prime minister tweeted later.

He said the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km.