A two-front war for Assam: Flash floods hit state even as number of COVID-19 cases rises

Several parts of Assam have been hit by the first wave of flash floods this year, with reports of many rivers in the state overflowing.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) had issued flood alerts for a few districts on May 21 and 22. Its May 25 flood report noted that five districts in the state, namely Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang and Goalpara, have been affected by the floods. These districts house over 30,700 people and nearly 580 hectares of crop area have also come under the impact of the floods.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, a regional wing of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), had on May 25 forecast extremely heavy rainfall across some northeastern states over the next five days. It had issued a 'red warning' or 'take action' alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on May 25 and May 26. Meanwhile, milder warnings have been issued for the three days to follow.

The ASDMA has also said over 8,900 people have been shifted to relief camps set up across the flood-affected districts.

This comes even as the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state continues to rise, especially since the gradual easing of restrictions on domestic travel. Quite a few of the recent cases of the infection reported in the state are from these flood-affected districts.

As per the latest update, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at around 600, with four reported deaths.



