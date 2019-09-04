A town in Rajasthan, where a stretch of tarmac divides the rich and poor

At the heart of almost every major residential area in Alwar town of Rajasthan, one can't help but notice the burgeoning makeshift settlements, highlighting the great divide between the 'haves' and the 'have-nots'.

One such area, called Bhand Basti, is a vivid example of this dichotomy. This slum is nestled in the N.E.B. housing board colony, one of the major residential areas in the town. Going by the residents' accounts, it has been there for almost 55 to 60 years now. The only thing that separates this slum (and the 85 to 90 hutments in it) from the mansions of the rich is a narrow stretch of road that runs between them.

Bhands are a caste group that fall under the list of Scheduled Castes as per the Labour Bureau as well as the Social Welfare Department under the Government of Rajasthan. The residents of this particular slum earn their livelihood by two means - the men work as 'dholwalas' while the women set out to beg as soon as the day begins.

"We live by begging and by beating the drums at celebrations of the rich," said Seema Bhand, a 38- year-old woman residing in the slum. She tried to give her children a sip of the hot tea without spilling, while narrating how every day there is a new problem in their lives.

"The tea and the sunlight help us stay warm in the harsh winter," she added. She sat on the roadside with five other women, all of them trying to soak in as much of the sun's heat before they would have to bear the cold once the sun goes down.

"There's no water or electricity. We keep lodging complaints but no one seems to be interested in helping us. The local leaders only show their faces during election season, with both hands folded, asking for our votes. That's when they bring treats for us, bribing us for votes. But the treats don’t last long and they disappear once they get what they want," said Suresh Bhand (42) who heads a group of dholwalas.

He added how the area is never cleaned despite their repeated requests, with mosquitoes breeding in the garbage piles and the common sight of stagnated water in every nook and corner of the slum.

As one enters the settlement through the narrow lanes and the dark alleys, more serious issues meet the eye. A group of young boys sat huddled around an earthen vessel, dispersing as soon as they notice unfamiliar faces in their midst.

Not very far from these young boys sat a group of older men, laughing and playing cards. The men, whose breaths reeked of alcohol from afar, whiled away their time and money in gambling, a recurrent complaint of the womenfolk.

On venturing further into the slum through the narrow lanes amidst the dingy kaccha houses with crumbling walls, perennially choked drains and stray animals (pigs and cows mostly), the children loitering around the place grab the visitor’s eye. 'Aren’t these kids supposed to be at school' is the first and most obvious question that comes to one’s mind. When asked why the kids weren’t at the government school in the area, the parents complained about the quality of teachers and the treatment of children. "That madam is always on the phone, she doesn’t teach the kids anything," complained Santosh, another resident.

Shuchi Gupta, Vice-President of the Alwar branch of the Bandhua Mukti Morcha, said the focus of the teachers at the government schools is meeting their targets, not the quality of education. "For them, it’s about quantity, not quality. They want to increase the number of enrollments and meet their targets," she added.

However, on being asked about several other issues plaguing the lives of people living in the slum, she mentioned that the people are in the habit of complaining. The people have gotten used to the kind of work that their families had been involved in.

The problem of education gains a lot of traction here because, over the years, there have been many reported cases of child labour, with many kids being traced back to the area. A group of 11 kids were recently found begging on the streets of the town, some of whom belonged to the settlement.