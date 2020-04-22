A shout out to all those working at forefront to defeat COVID-19: PM Modi on Earth Day

Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19. #EarthDay2020 Close April 22, 2020

"On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion," he wrote on Twitter.

He said let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet.

"A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19," he said.