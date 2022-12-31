 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

A much enlarged ED – what it means for fighting crime

Ranjit Bhushan
Dec 31, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

If the country’s premier agency probing money laundering gets what it has asked for, it will become India’s biggest investigating organisation, a role played by the CBI till now; critics say more draconian measures are on the way.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which until a few years ago was a relatively junior partner in India’s intricate web of government probe agencies, is all set to play a role that was once the prerogative of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Probably, even larger.

As the principal agency responsible for spearheading the central government’s most crucial criminal and financial investigations, armed with the all-powerful Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it now needs a much bigger staff than originally envisaged under law.

The agency has recently sent a detailed proposal for its cadre restructuring, seeking to treble its workforce from the current 2,068 to 6,000, to the Department of Revenue (DoR) under the Union Ministry of Finance, a recent media report indicated.

The ED, whose list of money laundering cases has gone up more than twice in the past three years ― 2,723 from 2019-20 to 2021-22, compared to the previous seven years, 1,262 from 2012-13 to 2018-19 ― has asked the central government to increase its strength by three times and establish offices in every state capital.

The ED, which also looks at foreign exchange law violations, took up 11,420 of these cases in the last three years compared to 13,473 in the previous seven, Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, informed the Lok Sabha recently.

Karnal Singh, former director of ED, told Moneycontrol that it was under his tenure that the ED began the process of recruitment, as the agency’s workload began to multiply. “When I had joined in 2015, there were 600 officials against a sanctioned strength of 2,068, and we started the process of filling up vacancies. We had requested the DoPT to set up a committee to increase the staff strength, given the increasing workload. That is now bearing fruit,” he said.