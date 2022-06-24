A look at top highlights of Amitabh Kant’s tenure as NITI Aayog CEO

Amitabh Kant, a 1980-batch IAS officer, was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the Government of India’s policy think tank NITI Aayog in 2016. After two extensions, his tenure is finally ending in June 2022; he is being replaced by Parameswaran Iyer.

In his career spanning almost four decades, Kant has been credited as the key driver behind highly successful initiatives such as ‘Incredible India’, ‘Start up India’, and ‘God’s Own Country’.

Amitabh Kant, who played an instrumental role in making the Narendra Modi government’s flagship scheme ‘Make in India’ a success, is regarded as one of India’s most influential policymakers.

Hailed by many as a master reformist, he is also credited with making digital payments popular in the country.

Niti Aayog also credits him for conceptualising the “‘Atithi Devo Bhavah’ campaign to train taxi drivers, guides, and immigration officials as stakeholders in the tourism development process”.

In his capacity as the Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Government of India, Kant also drove the Ease-of-Doing Business initiative, which led to the emergence of state-specific rankings. What started as a national-level exercise, is today being emulated by some states to rank their own districts, the policy think tank wrote on its website.

It added: “During his tenure in Kerala, he structured the Calicut Airport as a private sector project and developed the BSES Power Project and Mattancherry Bridge under the private-public partnership. He also introduced new technology (fiberglass crafts and outboard motor) in the fisheries sector and launched beach-level auctions that substantially enhanced returns to traditional fishermen.”

Notably, Kant had chaired the Empowered Group 3 -- groups constituted by the Centre to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic spread. The group had worked with the private sector, NGOs, and international for pandemic management activities, including the management of international aid.

That apart, he has helmed various other national-level initiatives such as Asset Monetization, National Mission for Transformative Mobility, among others.

While he was a key player when it came to making policy decisions about industries, technology, and investment, and was a known ally of the India Inc too, the IPS officer was equally enthusiastic about pushing natural farming methods as the need of the hour at the 'National Workshop on Innovative Agriculture'.

An author and an excellent conversationalist, Amitabh Kant believes that the slew of radical reforms carried out by the Government of India in recent years has put India on a growth trajectory for many decades to come.