A look at Naresh Agarwal's political career and why he is in the news for the wrong reasons

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agarwal, who shifted allegiance from Samajwadi Party to Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, started his stint in the saffron party on a bitter note after his remark belittling actor-politician Jaya Bachchan drew criticism from BJP members.

Agrawal, who lost out to Bachchan in the race for re-nomination to the Upper House, said the SP denied him the RS ticket and gave it to somebody who used to dance and act in films, in an apparent reference to Bachchan.

As his comments created a furore, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra distanced his party from it, saying it respects people from all fields and welcomed them in politics. Party’s senior leader Sushma Swaraj also dubbed it “improper and unacceptable”.

So, who is Naresh Agarwal? Here's a look at the life of the veteran political leader:

He was born on October 1, 1951 to SC Agarwal and Shanti Agarwal in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Agarwal completed his school and enrolled for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree. Later, he completed his LLB from Lucknow University.

While studying, he remained active in sports. He had participated in State level cricket and hockey tournaments during university days.

Before joining politics, the former SP leader worked as agriculturist and advocate for some years of his life.

His active political journey started in 1980. From 1980 to 84 and 1989-2008, he served as a member of UP Legislative Assembly.

Between 1997 and 2001 he held the position of the Minister of Power in the UP Government.

He served as the Minister of Tourism in the state government from 2003 to 2004.

In between 2004 and 2007, he was given the designation of the Minister of Transport in the UP government.

For 2007 and 2008, he remained the chairman of Public Accounts Committee in the UP Legislative Assembly

In March 2010, Naresh was elected to Rajya Sabha

From March 2010 onwards, he served as a member of Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Committee on Home Affairs, Sub-Committee of Home Affairs for Enemy Property (Amendment & Validation) Second Bill, 2010, Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Steel, Committee on Finance and others.

Last week, the SP reportedly named Jaya Bachchan as its Rajya Sabha nominee, overlooking Agarwal.

