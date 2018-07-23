A look at India's relationship with African nations as PM Modi begins 5-day tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will kickstart his five-day tour to African nations including Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa to discuss key global issues, including international peace and security.

During the visit, PM Modi will attend the 10th edition of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, where world leaders will deliberate on global hot-spot issues, international peace and security, global governance and trade issues.

While the PM's visit to these nations is likely to strengthen relations, here's a look at how the equation has been in the past:

> India and South Africa

The roots of India-South Africa relations goes back to the time when the country extended its consistent support to the anti-apartheid struggle. Since then, there has been a steady consolidation of friendly ties with South Africa, bilaterally and through BRICS, IBSA and other fora.

A number of bilateral agreements have been concluded between the two countries since assumption of diplomatic relations in 1993 in diverse areas ranging from economic and commercial cooperation, defence, culture, health, human settlements, public administration, science and technology and education.

Commercial relations between the two countries have also flourished since the establishment of diplomatic relations. India imports gold, steam coal, copper ores and concentrates, aluminium ingots among others from South Africa.

The country exports vehicles and components thereof, transport equipment, drugs and pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, footwear, dyes and intermediates, chemicals, textiles, rice, gems and jewellery to South Africa.

> India and Uganda

The bilateral relations between India and Uganda are characterised by extensive economic and trade interests with a bilateral trade of nearly $ 1.3 billion and a convergence on major bilateral and international issues. A Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between India and Uganda is in effect since 2004.

India has consistently been one of the top investors in Uganda. In terms of planned FDI Investments, India has consistently been among the top three FDI sources.

The major items of India's exports to Uganda include pharmaceuticals, bicycles and bicycle parts, automobile components, small industry and agro-processing machinery, two-wheelers, textiles, tyres and sports equipment. Uganda imports almost 30 percent of its pharmaceuticals from India.

India's imports from Uganda include, among others, tea, wood and wood products.

> India and Rwanda

The prime minister's visit to Rwanda will be "historic" as it is the first visit by an Indian premier. Bilateral relations between India and Rwanda have been cordial and grown steadily over the years.

India’s engagement with Rwanda is at three levels — the African Union (AU) level, the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) level and at the bilateral level.

Bilateral trade stood at $48.43 million in FY12, registering a growth of 49 percent over trade volume of $32.49 million in the previous year.

The major items of India’s exports to Rwanda include pharmaceuticals, vehicles including motorcycles, plastics and machinery.