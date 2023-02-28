 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A list of price hikes and other changes to affect us from March 1

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Representational image. (Photo: Mathieu Stern via Unsplash)

Following the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the 2023 Union Budget presented on February 1, several rules pertaining to finances, banking, and various other sectors are set to change starting March 1.

Listed below are the ones you ought to know about:

RBI repo rate hike could make EMIs expensive

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently increased the repo rate, following which several banks hiked the MCLR rates too. This move is likely to make loan interests higher and increase the burden of EMIs as well.