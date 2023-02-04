 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

West Bengal scheme for tea workers gives a roof over heads but not land rights

101Reporters
Alipurduar & Jalpaiguri, West Bengal / Feb 04, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

As construction of houses for permanent workers under the Chaa Sundari Scheme progresses, there is all-round ambiguity on what kind of legal ownership the beneficiaries will get, if any.

Majority of the tea workers are tribals who migrated to West Bengal before Independence. (All photos via 101Reporters)

Ashik Munda’s family realised the importance of owning land when his 11-year-old nephew was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2018. “We moved him from Siliguri government hospital to a private one in Kolkata. But before we could arrange money, he left us,” lamented Munda, a resident of Dima Tea Estate in Alipurduar district of West Bengal.

Munda runs a petty shop, while other family members work in the tea plantation. “If we had land, we could have sold a portion for his timely treatment, and maybe the boy would have been 15 today,” he continued.

Majority of the tea workers are tribals who migrated to West Bengal before Independence. They include Khariyas from Odisha; Munda, Oraon/Kurukh and Sadan from Chota Nagpur; Gadiya Lohars from Rajasthan; Tirkey from Jharkhand; Mahali from Bihar; Dorji/Dorjee from Tibet; Pradhan, Lama and Chhetri from Nepal.

The last permanent worker recruitment happened in 1999.