A functional GSTAT – an immediate judicial remedy

Feb 28, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

The GST Appellate Tribunal’s principal bench will be situated in New Delhi and there will be benches in the states.

One of the most important aspects of the GST regime is the dispute resolution mechanism that provides taxpayers with a judicial forum to redress their grievances against the authorities (Representative image)

Charanya Lakshmikumaran and Amrinder Singh

The goods and services tax (GST) is considered a symbol of cooperative federalism because it represents a successful collaborative effort between the Centre and the states. It took the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government three years to herald this monumental reform. But setting up a GST tribunal – that has been a different story.

One of the most important aspects of the GST regime is the dispute resolution mechanism that provides taxpayers with a judicial forum to redress their grievances against the authorities. The GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), as envisaged, provided for a three-member bench; one technical member each from the Centre and the state and one judicial member.

On a challenge to this structure, the Madras High Court held that the provisions related to the establishment of the GSTAT were unconstitutional because they violated the principles of separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.