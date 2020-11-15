PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A day after Diwali celebrations, Delhi's air quality becomes 'severe'

A thick blanket of smog was seen at several places in the early morning after the Diwali celebration came to an end on November 14.

Moneycontrol News
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

A day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality become ‘severe’ owing to a combination of stubble burning and firecrackers burst during the celebration in violation of a ban on the same.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 pollutants stood at 363, which falls in the ‘severe’ category, at 8 am on November 15, according to AQI India.

As pollution covered the national capital, a thick blanket of smog was seen at several places in the early morning after the Diwali celebration came to an end on November 14.

This happened as many reportedly burst firecrackers in violation of the complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital by the Delhi government and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT had on November 9 imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases".

In 2019, Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 337 on Diwali (October 27), and 368 and 400 in the next two days. Thereafter, pollution levels remained in the ‘severe’ category for three days on the trot.

In 2018, the 24-hour average AQI (281) on Diwali was recorded in the poor category. It deteriorated to 390 the next day and remained in the 'severe' category on three consecutive days thereafter.

In 2017, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI on Diwali (October 19) stood at 319. It, however, slipped into the severe zone the next day.

(With inputs from agencies)
First Published on Nov 15, 2020 08:51 am

tags #Air pollution #Current Affairs #Delhi #Diwali 2020 #India

