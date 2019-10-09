A 1,400-km long green wall along the Aravali might soon be a reality: Report

The idea behind the proposed green belt which would span Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, is to tackle the burning issue of climate change and desertification.
A proposal for building a 1,400 km long green wall, similar to the "Great Green Wall" that is suggested to move through Africa, is being mulled over by the government, The Times of India reported.
The idea was mooted at the COP14 conference of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in India held earlier in September this year.
The belt, if it receives approval, would run from Porbandar to Panipat, encompassing the entire Aravali range, which has been identified as one of the key degraded zones for green cover restoration.
Although the idea is still pending approval, it has already evoked a lot of interest among officials across ministries. The idea behind the proposed green belt, which would span Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, is to tackle the burning issue of climate change and desertification.
The proposal is part of India's plan to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. Currently, there exists around 96.4 million hectares of degraded land in the country, which is nearly 30 percent of its total geographical area, as per the report.Africa's Great Green Wall was launched by the African Union about a decade ago, with support from UNCCD, World Bank and the European Commission. The project, however, is still underway, and at last month's COP14 conference, African nations sought global financial support to help complete the green wall in the continent.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.