A 1,400-km long green wall along the Aravali might soon be a reality: Report

A proposal for building a 1,400 km long green wall, similar to the "Great Green Wall" that is suggested to move through Africa, is being mulled over by the government, The Times of India reported.

The idea was mooted at the COP14 conference of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in India held earlier in September this year.

The belt, if it receives approval, would run from Porbandar to Panipat, encompassing the entire Aravali range, which has been identified as one of the key degraded zones for green cover restoration.

Although the idea is still pending approval, it has already evoked a lot of interest among officials across ministries. The idea behind the proposed green belt, which would span Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, is to tackle the burning issue of climate change and desertification.

The proposal is part of India's plan to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. Currently, there exists around 96.4 million hectares of degraded land in the country, which is nearly 30 percent of its total geographical area, as per the report.