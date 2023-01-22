 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Challenges abound to conserve the popular hilsa fish

Mongabay .
Jan 22, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

Under the Clean Ganga Mission, efforts have been made to conserve and increase the number of hilsa. Some of the experiments include releasing juvenile hilsa and their eggs in upstream of the Ganga river. Incentives are given to those who tag hilsas and provide information about their sighting.

Representative Image  (Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

-In India, the construction of barrages and dams on rivers has obstructed the movement of hilsa, a migrating fish.

-Bangladesh alone produces more than 80% of the world’s hilsa. India is ranked second. However, India produces only 10% hilsa as compared to Bangladesh and has to depend on the neighbouring country for supply. Experts say that India, Bangladesh and Myanmar will have to make joint efforts for the conservation of hilsa.

By Rahul Singh

Prasanjit Mandal, 30, lives in Farakka, West Bengal, and his traditional line of work is fishing. However, these days, he also drives an autorickshaw to make a living. At times, he goes fishing with his friends in the Ganga river. Their aim is to catch a few hilsas; they are not interested in common fish. There is a reason for this. The hilsa, a popularly consumed fish in West Bengal, fetches them a good price.

When Mongabay-India met Mandal one afternoon, it was just after the monsoons. He had gone fishing with friends the previous day and they were fortunate to catch two hilsas. They sold the two for Rs. 2,500 and divided that among themselves. But it was a stroke of luck.

Explaining why hilsa is a good catch, Farakka-based Farooq Sheikh, who works in hilsa fish conservation, says, “A big hilsa, weighing one kilogram, is sold for Rs. 2,700-2,800. A smaller one, weighing 400-500 grams, fetches Rs. 700-800. So, catching a large hilsa is indeed a big deal.”