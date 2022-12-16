Live News: Flag of Bangladesg hoisted at Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Vijay Diwas

December 16, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

India co-chairs launch of UN initiative to support accountability for crimes against peacekeepers

-External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday co-chaired the launch of Group of Friends on Accountability for Crimes against UN Peacekeepers that will seek to promote accountability through policy approaches and technology usage.

-"Co-chaired the launch of the Group of Friends on Accountability for Crimes against UN Peacekeepers. Te Group of Friends launched today will seek to promote accountability through policy approaches and technology usage," EAM tweeted.

(ANI)