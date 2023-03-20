 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
96% unauthorised colonies in Delhi covered with regular water supply: Economic survey

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

The report, which was tabled in the Delhi assembly by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday, said since January 2014, around 21.39 lakh consumers have benefited from free water of up to 20 kilolitres.

About ninety-six per cent of unauthorised colonies here have regular water supply and around 93 per cent households access to piped water supply, according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2022-23.

”In a remarkable achievement, GNCTD (Delhi government) has been able to provide regular water supply to unserved and under-served areas, and has covered unauthorised colonies, which is about 96 per cent of total unauthorised colonies in Delhi and efforts have been made to cover remaining unauthorised colonies,” the survey noted.

”The Delhi government ensured free lifeline water up to 20 kilolitres to every household having metered water connection and around 21.39 lakhs consumers have been benefited under this scheme since its inception,” the Delhi Economic Survey (DES) said.