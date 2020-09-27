96% candidates appeared for JEE-Advanced amid strict COVID-19 precautions

At least 96 percent of the candidates, who had registered for JEE-Advanced, appeared for the examination on Sunday amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi, which conducted the exam.

A total of 1.6 lakh candidates had registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced after qualifying the JEE-Main.

"Out of total registered candidates, 96 percent appeared for the exam. The number of exam centres were increased from 600 last year to 1,000, and the number of exam cities were also increased from 164 to 222,” an IIT-Delhi official said.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6, amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Staggered entry and exit of candidates, use of sanitisers at gates, distribution of masks and social distancing as candidates queued up, were followed at examinations centres across the country.

While a total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Main exam, 2.5 lakh of the candidates were eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the 23 IITs in the country.

Through JEE-Advanced, admission will be given to under-graduate engineering programmes in the IITs. The result of the JEE-Advanced will be declared on October 5.